Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 465.1% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $125.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.07 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.71.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Mizuho cut their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,513.20. This trade represents a 12.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

