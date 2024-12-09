Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Invests $489,000 in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGDG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 139.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $30.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $354.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.75. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

