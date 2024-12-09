Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 398.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the third quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Tetra Tech by 365.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,077,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,830,000 after buying an additional 846,284 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 663.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Tetra Tech by 465.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 122,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Tetra Tech by 403.7% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 226,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after buying an additional 181,253 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TTEK. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.32.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,200 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,936. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $3,615,946.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,649,251.65. This represents a 20.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,750 shares of company stock worth $5,633,239. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

TTEK stock opened at $42.69 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $51.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

