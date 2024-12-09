Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 351.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.6 %

RSG opened at $216.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.56 and a 200-day moving average of $201.08. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.41 and a 52 week high of $220.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.88.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,906.36. The trade was a 44.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

