Insider Selling: Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Insider Sells 34,033 Shares of Stock

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) insider Deepak Nath sold 34,033 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 981 ($12.50), for a total value of £333,863.73 ($425,466.71).

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 980 ($12.49) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,629.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,039.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,075.93.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

