Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells $390,691.44 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $390,691.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,286.99. This represents a 55.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $295.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.81 and a 52 week high of $312.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 162,058.5% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,185,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,648 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29,591.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 936,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,326,000 after buying an additional 933,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 763,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,135,000 after buying an additional 700,745 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,802,000 after buying an additional 390,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 484.5% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 412,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,779,000 after acquiring an additional 341,814 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

