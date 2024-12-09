Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Sells $55,630.18 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $55,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,289.58. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Five9 Price Performance

FIVN opened at $42.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.96, a P/E/G ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.96. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Five9 by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 1,892.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Five9 by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Five9 by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

