Insider Selling: Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,222. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of EVRI opened at $13.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 89.87 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Get Everi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Everi in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Everi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Everi by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 1,296.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Everi by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.