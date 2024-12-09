Insider Selling: AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CFO Sells $690,000.00 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,986. This trade represents a 22.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AAON Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $137.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 0.83. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $144.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.21.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $327.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. AAON’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AAON by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 4.5% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of AAON by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Sidoti cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AAON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

