Insider Buying: PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Director Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) Director Leslie C.G. Campbell purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $376,600. This represents a 27.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PetMed Express Stock Performance

PetMed Express stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.81 million, a P/E ratio of -95.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $59.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.02 million. PetMed Express had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetMed Express

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the second quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the second quarter worth $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the second quarter worth $46,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the third quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

