IHT Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,534 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 167.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 151.6% during the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $21.25.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

