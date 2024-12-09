IHT Wealth Management LLC Takes $463,000 Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,837,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $314,254,000 after purchasing an additional 666,214 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,546,530 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $242,491,000 after acquiring an additional 461,406 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 33.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,431,497 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $227,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,055 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 221.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,027,811 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $199,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 16.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,471,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $124,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,886 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.53. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

