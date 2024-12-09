IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,443 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLPX. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $22,083,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 82,703 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 302,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 220,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,014,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter.
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $62.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $64.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.48.
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile
The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
