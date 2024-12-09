IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Trane Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,800,864.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,488. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT opened at $412.18 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $229.07 and a 1 year high of $422.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $400.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.45. The firm has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.