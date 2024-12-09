IHT Wealth Management LLC Invests $408,000 in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 18,496 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $68.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.43. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $72.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $421.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 24.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP David L. Roller sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $64,320.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,684.23. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,151,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,170,189.32. The trade was a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,816 shares of company stock worth $2,108,821. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $68.50 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

