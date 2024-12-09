IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 273.5% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 32,428 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in Centene by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 26,314,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,932,000 after buying an additional 1,420,825 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,203,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,126,000 after acquiring an additional 428,100 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 24.4% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Centene from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Centene from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.92.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $56.76 on Monday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.44 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 4,117 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.80 per share, for a total transaction of $250,313.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,229 shares in the company, valued at $40,567,523.20. This trade represents a 0.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 486,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,284.58. The trade was a 3.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

See Also

