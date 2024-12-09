IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,747,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.82.

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $701,238.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,738.33. This represents a 13.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $409.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $232.29 and a 52 week high of $413.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.48.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

