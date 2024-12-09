IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

AMLP opened at $49.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.37. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $51.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

