iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 11,462 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 484.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,299.80. This represents a 48.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $268,284.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,298,577.65. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,814 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC opened at $208.63 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.19 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The firm has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

