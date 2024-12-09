iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 586 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 617.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,191,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,393,000 after buying an additional 2,746,503 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,620,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,892,000 after purchasing an additional 88,378 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,487,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,906,000 after purchasing an additional 993,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,238,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,947,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $183.84 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.08 and a 52-week high of $186.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.66.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($1.54). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 76.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan B. Hubbard purchased 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. This represents a 1.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.