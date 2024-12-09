iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 937 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 221,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,309,000 after purchasing an additional 48,004 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 137,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $119.54 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.82 and a 12-month high of $124.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.86 and a 200 day moving average of $110.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $803,479.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,972.80. This trade represents a 21.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.