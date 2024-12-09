iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 226 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.58.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $122.76 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $126.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

