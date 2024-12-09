HSBC (LON:HSBA) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 752.70 ($9.59) and last traded at GBX 752.61 ($9.59), with a volume of 122003555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 743.60 ($9.48).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSBA has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.09) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 795 ($10.13).

HSBC Stock Up 1.2 %

HSBC Announces Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 701.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 681.91. The firm has a market cap of £136.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 835.51, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,393.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HSBC

In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery purchased 41,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 718 ($9.15) per share, for a total transaction of £299,549.60 ($381,737.73). 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

