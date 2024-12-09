HP Inc. (HPQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 11th

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2894 per share by the computer maker on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

HP has increased its dividend by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. HP has a payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HP to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $36.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77. HP has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99.48. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $353,427.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,680.32. The trade was a 13.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

