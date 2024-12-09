Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 2.3% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $36,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Baird R W cut shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.18.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $226.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.66 and a 52-week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.19%.

About Honeywell International

Free Report

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

