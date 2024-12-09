Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 81,199 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,199 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vertiv by 132.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $2,108,370.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,526.50. This represents a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,114.08. This trade represents a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE VRT opened at $133.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.40. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $44.14 and a one year high of $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 89.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.