Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,100 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Nextracker by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the 2nd quarter worth $459,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Nextracker Price Performance

Shares of NXT stock opened at $36.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.62. Nextracker Inc. has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $62.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $61.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nextracker to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nextracker

Nextracker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.