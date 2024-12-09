Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 695 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $877,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 68,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 229,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after buying an additional 16,938 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:KO opened at $62.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $269.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.17%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. The trade was a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.