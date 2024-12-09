Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 299 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $731,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $7,987,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 404,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $111,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 58,655 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V opened at $311.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.74. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $317.42.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.74.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

