Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) and Adstar (OTCMKTS:ADST) Head to Head Survey

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) and Adstar (OTCMKTS:ADST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Hello Group and Adstar”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hello Group
|$11.30 billion
|0.09
|$275.72 million
|$1.00
|6.77
|Adstar
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Hello Group has higher revenue and earnings than Adstar.
Analyst Ratings
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hello Group
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2.00
|Adstar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Hello Group presently has a consensus price target of $7.93, suggesting a potential upside of 17.06%. Given Hello Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hello Group is more favorable than Adstar.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
51.0% of Hello Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.4% of Hello Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Adstar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Hello Group and Adstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hello Group
|12.40%
|12.09%
|8.27%
|Adstar
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Hello Group beats Adstar on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Hello Group
Hello Group Inc. provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names. The company also provides livestream services for various content and activities comprising talent shows, such as singing, dancing, and talk shows, as well as casual chatting, and other forms of interactions between broadcasters and viewers; value-added services; advertising and marketing services; and mobile games. The company was formerly known as Momo Inc. and changed its name to Hello Group Inc. in August 2021. Hello Group Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
About Adstar
AdStar, Inc. engages in the provision of advertising technology services to publishers. It focuses on its application service provider. The company was founded by Leslie Bernhard and Eli Rousso in 1986 and is headquartered in Marina del Rey, CA.
