Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.48%.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $134,772.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,534.78. This trade represents a 18.34 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 66,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

