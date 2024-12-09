Headinvest LLC Buys Shares of 2,280 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,280 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 55,793 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 31.2% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 34,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 69.1% in the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Aljian Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 37,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $100.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.09 and its 200-day moving average is $88.90. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $103.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.72%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.77.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $148,414.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,975,542.96. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

