Headinvest LLC Buys 95 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD opened at $320.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $337.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $318.21 and its 200-day moving average is $288.37.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APD. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

