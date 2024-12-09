Head to Head Review: Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) & Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monolithic Power Systems 21.29% 20.44% 16.93% Navitas Semiconductor -84.61% -23.64% -20.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and Navitas Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Monolithic Power Systems and Navitas Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monolithic Power Systems 0 2 9 0 2.82 Navitas Semiconductor 0 3 5 0 2.63

Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus target price of $840.36, suggesting a potential upside of 42.51%. Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 25.99%. Given Monolithic Power Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Monolithic Power Systems is more favorable than Navitas Semiconductor.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and Navitas Semiconductor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monolithic Power Systems $1.82 billion 15.80 $427.37 million $8.87 66.48 Navitas Semiconductor $79.46 million 8.86 -$145.43 million ($0.42) -8.98

Monolithic Power Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monolithic Power Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats Navitas Semiconductor on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications. It offers lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in computers and notebooks, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination products. The company sells its products through third-party distributors, value-added resellers, directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and other end customers. It serves China, Taiwan, South Korea, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications. It operates in the United States, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Torrance, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.