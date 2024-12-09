Head-To-Head Contrast: Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) vs. TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) and Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TrueCar and Trump Media & Technology Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $170.68 million 2.12 -$49.77 million ($0.29) -14.34 Trump Media & Technology Group N/A N/A -$21.89 million N/A N/A

Trump Media & Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TrueCar.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TrueCar has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trump Media & Technology Group has a beta of 5.25, suggesting that its share price is 425% more volatile than the S&P 500.

79.4% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of TrueCar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TrueCar and Trump Media & Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 0 1 3 0 2.75 Trump Media & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

TrueCar currently has a consensus target price of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 17.19%. Given TrueCar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TrueCar is more favorable than Trump Media & Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares TrueCar and Trump Media & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar -15.88% -14.33% -11.26% Trump Media & Technology Group N/A -103.05% -75.54%

Summary

TrueCar beats Trump Media & Technology Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. In addition, it provides TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

