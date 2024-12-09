Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.3% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,389,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,981,088,000 after buying an additional 209,591 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,074,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,797,437,000 after purchasing an additional 240,306 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,942,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $902,714,000 after purchasing an additional 31,545 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $911,433,000 after buying an additional 1,556,609 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,384,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $646,828,000 after acquiring an additional 180,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $513.03 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $562.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.55. The company has a market cap of $121.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

