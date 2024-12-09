Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Buys 15,934 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 886.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 2.1% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in Broadcom by 100,120.0% in the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 5,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 919.0% in the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 20,218 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 928.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 16,414 shares in the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $179.53 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $90.36 and a one year high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.79. The stock has a market cap of $838.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

