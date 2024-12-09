Hamilton Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Targa Resources by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 22.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $153.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Targa Resources from $182.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.50.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $23,329,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,181,399.10. This trade represents a 57.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,260 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.74, for a total transaction of $621,812.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,703,175.82. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,260 shares of company stock valued at $29,661,212 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP opened at $194.34 on Monday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $81.03 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 54.25%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

