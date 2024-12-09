Hamilton Capital LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Hamilton Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 34.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,911,000 after acquiring an additional 366,148 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,110,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,337,000 after buying an additional 86,215 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 541,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,349,000 after buying an additional 20,519 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 414,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,443,000 after acquiring an additional 90,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 253,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25,035 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.00. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.66 and a 12 month high of $100.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

