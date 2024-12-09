Hamilton Capital LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $558.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $419.28 and a fifty-two week high of $559.96. The company has a market capitalization of $506.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

