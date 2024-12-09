Hamilton Capital LLC Buys 18,121 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 314,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 1.1% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hamilton Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $14,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 557,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after acquiring an additional 61,013 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 185,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $6,663,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 976.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,036,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,912,000 after buying an additional 1,846,939 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average of $46.17. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $47.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.153 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

