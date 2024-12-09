Hamilton Capital LLC Boosts Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ELV. Argus cut shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $622.00 to $501.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.20.

ELV stock opened at $382.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $434.22 and its 200 day moving average is $498.97. The firm has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $379.29 and a one year high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.99 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 46.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

