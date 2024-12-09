Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.