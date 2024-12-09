Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.7% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,378.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 24,185 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $5,325,778.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,838.77. The trade was a 47.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $3,741,930.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,721,078.17. This trade represents a 25.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,066 shares of company stock valued at $16,006,777 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

BR stock opened at $235.43 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.30 and a fifty-two week high of $237.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.90%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

