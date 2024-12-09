Groupama Asset Managment Sells 112,898 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Groupama Asset Managment cut its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,229,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,898 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment owned about 0.07% of Stellantis worth $31,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter worth $25,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter worth $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter worth $35,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 52.9% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “inline” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.34.

Stellantis Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of STLA opened at $13.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55. Stellantis has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

