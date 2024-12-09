Groupama Asset Managment Raises Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,059,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,774,000 after purchasing an additional 817,501 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,798,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,746,000 after buying an additional 53,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,370,000 after buying an additional 121,223 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,942,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,739,000 after buying an additional 201,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,984,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,657,000 after acquiring an additional 58,389 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $5,317,830.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $494,172.84. The trade was a 91.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $9,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,144,958.88. The trade was a 28.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,660 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

SSNC opened at $76.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $77.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

