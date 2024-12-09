Groupama Asset Managment Raises Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 14,546.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,933 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up 1.6% of Groupama Asset Managment’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Groupama Asset Managment owned approximately 0.10% of Parker-Hannifin worth $83,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,918,696,000 after buying an additional 753,143 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 39.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,645,000 after buying an additional 564,365 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 64,081.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,279,000 after buying an additional 381,285 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,570,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3,566.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 363,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,541,000 after buying an additional 353,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total transaction of $1,703,818.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,839.40. This trade represents a 30.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total value of $3,708,622.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at $9,686,464. The trade was a 27.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,077 shares of company stock worth $12,303,829 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $696.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $663.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.30. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $431.98 and a fifty-two week high of $712.42. The company has a market cap of $89.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

