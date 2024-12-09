Groupama Asset Managment Purchases 21,459 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,459 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 1.0% of Groupama Asset Managment’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $48,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 237,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,166. This trade represents a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. This represents a 7.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,178 shares of company stock worth $73,048,712. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $209.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.33.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $243.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.07 and a 200-day moving average of $201.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $282.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.84 and a 52-week high of $248.15.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

