Groupama Asset Managment Has $14.20 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,188 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,156,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,413,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 568,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,062,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $2,861,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $974,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,431.64. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total transaction of $13,234,052.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 959,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,624,965.85. This trade represents a 9.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.5 %

PM opened at $130.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.06. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.82 and a twelve month high of $134.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 117.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.