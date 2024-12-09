Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.34 and last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRND. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Grindr from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Grindr from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14.

In related news, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 692,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $10,639,283.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,968,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,724,308. This represents a 2.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vandana Mehta-Krantz sold 60,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $868,489.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 722,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,319,180.54. This represents a 7.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,655,870 shares of company stock valued at $25,011,731 in the last 90 days. 76.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRND. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Grindr by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Grindr by 16.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Grindr by 9.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindr in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Grindr by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

